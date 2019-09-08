Image copyright Met Police Image caption Santino Angelo Dymiter died on 26 August after being stabbed

Two more people have been arrested in a murder investigation in east London, police have said.

Santino Angelo Dymiter, 18, from Plaistow, was found fatally injured at Chadd Green on 26 August.

The two in custody are a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 24-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender.

A 14-year-old boy from Barking was charged with Mr Dymiter's murder on Saturday and remanded to a secure unit.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.