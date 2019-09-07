Image copyright PA Media Image caption Perry Jordan Brammer was attacked on Willan Road in the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham

A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was repeatedly stabbed in a north London street.

Perry Jordan Brammer, from Tottenham, was attacked on Willan Road on the Broadwater Farm estate on 30 August.

He was taken to hospital but died almost a week later.

Romario Lindo, 21, from Enfield, was charged with murder, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday. He will appear Highbury Magistrates' Court later.

Four people who were arrested over the stabbing have since been released and will face no further action.