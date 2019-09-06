Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Stuart Outten was attacked in east London on 8 August

A man accused of attacking a police officer with a machete has denied attempted murder.

PC Stuart Outten, 28, was stabbed in the head as he tried to stop a van in Leyton, east London, on 8 August.

The Met Police officer also sustained hand injuries in the attack.

At the Old Bailey, Muhammad Rodwan, 56, of Luton, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and was remanded in custody.

A trial date was set for 14 January.

PC Outten's family previously said they were "overwhelmed" by the support they received from the public and the "wider policing family".