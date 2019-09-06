Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ayub Hassan was described as "very kind and handsome" by a family friend

A 16-year-old boy who stabbed a teenager in the heart in a row over county lines drug dealing has been found guilty of murder.

Ayub Hassan, known as A1, was attacked behind a Waitrose supermarket in Kensington, west London, on 7 March.

The killer, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, made off on a rental bike.

During his trial he claimed he acted in self-defence but was found guilty by a majority of 11 to one.

The killing of the 17-year-old took place in front of a group of young people and was caught on graphic CCTV footage shown during the trial at the Old Bailey.

But prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors none of those present had helped police in their investigation, or offered any explanation for what had happened.

Image copyright PA Image caption During the trial the 16-year-old boy claimed he acted in self defence after Ayub Hassan threatened to stab him

One of them was even pictured throwing the alleged murder weapon - a folding lock knife - into a nearby drain, where it was later recovered by police.

The defendant told jurors he feared he was about to be stabbed by Ayub, who was a member of the 12 World gang, for refusing to deal Class A drugs across county lines for him.

Giving evidence, the boy said he had made a "positive decision" to stop selling Class A drugs following a previous conviction, although he admitted breaching a community behaviour order.

He will be sentenced at a later date.