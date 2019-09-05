Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Avi Maharaj was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to fraud

A police officer who bought pornography at the family home of a dead child has been jailed for 12 months.

Met PC Avi Maharaj was asked to guard the house on 11 February 2018 while the family was "being consoled elsewhere" after their 14-year-old son had taken his own life.

Maharaj guessed the password to the household Virgin Media account and downloaded four pornographic films.

He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

The officer's actions led the father to believe his son had been accessing pornography before his death, the court heard.

Maharaj, 44, of Kingswood Place, Hayes, had previously pleaded guilty to fraud.

'Gross lack of decency'

Sentencing, Judge Deborah Taylor told him: "While his grieving parents were being consoled elsewhere, you had the responsibility of guarding the house late at night until the arrival of the undertaker to remove the body.

"Instead of performing that duty with respect and professionalism, you took it upon yourself to guess the password to the household Virgin Media account, to act as if you were the account holder, and use it to purchase, download and view four pornography films."

The judge added the family were "vulnerable, traumatised by the loss of their son, and trusted you to guard their house".

"Your actions led them to a false understanding of their son's last hours and greatly exacerbated their grief and suffering.

"It is impossible to overstate the affront of your behaviour that night, in a house where the tragic death of a young boy had occurred, and in the presence of his body.

"All right-thinking people would be appalled by your gross lack of decency and respect in indulging yourself at all in those circumstances, let alone deviously, and at the expense of the bereaved parents."

Image copyright Google Image caption Avi Maharaj pleaded guilty to fraud at Westminster Magistrates' Court in July

The Met officer's conviction follows a complaint from a member of the child's family, which led to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The watchdog also found evidence he may have falsified his attendance log to cover his actions.

The IOPC's regional director Sal Naseem described PC Maharaj's behaviour as "shocking" and "deceitful", adding that he "caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member".

The Met has been approached for a comment.