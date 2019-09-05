Image copyright PA Media Image caption Perry Jordan Brammer was attacked on Willan Road in the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham

A 15-year-old boy who was repeatedly stabbed in a north London street has died.

Perry Jordan Brammer, from Tottenham, was attacked on Willan Road in the Broadwater Farm estate at 11:40 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital but died almost a week later. The Met Police has launched a murder investigation.

Four people who were arrested over the stabbing have since been released and will face no further action.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police believe the killer fled the scene on a yellow bicycle that was later found abandoned

Police believe the "sustained attack" was carried out by a person who then fled on a yellow bicycle, which was later found abandoned.

"We would urge anyone with dashcam footage which may show the attacker or the incident itself to come forward," Det Ch Insp Neil John said.