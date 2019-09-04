Image copyright Madalina Anghel Image caption Madalina Anghel said her fiancé Tudor Simionov was "always putting others first"

The fiancée of a bouncer killed at a New Year party has appealed for help to catch a fugitive wanted over his death.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was on duty at a Park Lane townhouse in Westminster when he was fatally stabbed on 1 January.

Prime suspect Ossama Hamed, 26, fled the country the next day. Two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter but a jury could not reach a verdict for a fourth man accused of murder.

Madalina Anghel described her fiancé Mr Simionov as "the kindest person".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Simionov had been photographed at work before he was attacked

The 23-year-old Romanian said: "Tudor was only 33 years old and we had planned our whole lives together.

"He was always thinking about everyone else and putting others first. He was the kindest person I knew and by losing him, I have lost everything.

"Instead of going to the church to arrange our wedding I was going to the church to bury him. My life has been turned upside down."

She said she was pleased two men had been convicted but "we must now keep working to find Ossama Hamed who remains on the run from police".

Ms Anghel added: "Imagine how you would feel knowing one of those involved in the death of your loved one was still walking free."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ossama Hamed, 25, is wanted by police for murder

"I am pleased those involved have been convicted but we must now keep working to find Ossama Hamed who remains on the run from police.

"Imagine how you would feel knowing one of those involved in the death of your loved one was still walking free."

The Old Bailey heard Mr Simionov was stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured as a group of gatecrashers tried to get into the exclusive party.

Adam Khalil, 20, from Kingsbury, and Haroon Akram, 26, entered guilty pleas to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Image caption Ms Anghel said she was planning her fiancé's funeral when she should have been preparing for their wedding

Barber Nor Hamada, 33, from Wembley, was on trial accused of murder, violent disorder and five counts of wounding.

He was found guilty of violent disorder and cleared of four counts of wounding, but the jury were unable to reach verdicts for the murder and fifth wounding charge.

The Crown Prosecution Service is considering a retrial on the remaining charges.

Acting Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, who led the investigation, said Mr Simionov's family had been left "completely devastated".

He said: "We believe Ossama Hamed played a significant role in this attack and we are determined to find him and get Tudor's family the justice they deserve."