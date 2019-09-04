Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Northern Line has been suspended since about 06:30 BST

The entire Northern Line on the London Underground has been suspended due to a signal failure.

The line was suspended at about 06:30 BST and Tube tickets are being accepted on Southeastern and Thameslink trains, as well as on trams and buses.

Both the Bakerloo line and Metropolitan line have minor delays while a new signalling system is established.

A Transport for London spokesman said: "We're working hard to restore the service."