Teenage boy stabbed to death in Stratford
- 4 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in east London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to a report of a "fight in progress" in Byford Close, Stratford, at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made but the death is being treated as murder, police said.
A section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people, has been put in place for the whole of Newham borough until 12:30.