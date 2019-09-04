Image copyright Google Image caption Metropolitan Police officers were called to Byford Close following a report of a fight

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to a report of a "fight in progress" in Byford Close, Stratford, at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made but the death is being treated as murder, police said.

A section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people, has been put in place for the whole of Newham borough until 12:30.