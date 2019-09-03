Image copyright Google Image caption Sandra Samuels, 45, was found dead in her flat in Herrick House, Hackney,

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at her east London home.

Police said the body of Sandra Samuels, 45, was found in her flat in Herrick House, Hackney, following a welfare check on 31 August.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, though police are treating the death as suspicious.

A 40-year-old-man, arrested on Tuesday, remains in custody. A second man, 47, has been released under investigation.