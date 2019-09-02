Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed at work before he was attacked

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach some verdicts in the trial of a man accused of killing a bouncer outside a New Year's party.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was fatally stabbed in Park Lane, west London, in the early hours of 1 January.

Two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the second day of the trial, but the jury could not reach all verdicts for a third man who was charged with murder.

A further hearing will be held at the Old Bailey on 23 September.

Mr Simionov was stabbed outside the private party in Park Lane

The jury heard Mr Simionov was stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured as a group of gatecrashers tried to get into the exclusive party.

Barber Nor Hamada, 33, from Wembley, was on trial accused of murder, violent disorder and five counts of wounding.

He was found guilty of violent disorder and cleared of four counts of wounding, but the jury were unable to reach verdicts for the murder and fifth wounding charge.

Following the judge's decision to discharge the jury, the prosecution asked for more time to consider whether to seek a retrial on the outstanding charges.

The court heard Ossama Hamed remains at large having fled the country a day after the killing

At the start of the trial Adam Khalil, 21, from Kingsbury, and Haroon Akram, 26, from Fulham, both pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while Ahmed Munajed, 26, from Hammersmith, admitted violent disorder.

Two others were acquitted by the jury.

Adham El Shalakany, 24, from Hammersmith, was cleared of violent disorder and Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, of Ealing, who was accused of throwing away the knife used in the attack, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The court was told the fatal blow is thought to have been inflicted by Ossama Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, but he remains at large having fled the country a day after the killing.