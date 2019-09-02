Image copyright Family handout Image caption Stephen Waterson claimed previously that Alfie Lamb's mother had told him she "blamed herself" for her son's death

A man has admitted crushing a three-year-old boy to death with his car seat.

Stephen Waterson, 26, killed his girlfriend's son, who was sitting in the rear footwell of his Audi, in February 2018.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter ahead of a retrial at the Old Bailey.

In May Alfie's mother, Adrian Hoare, was jailed for two years and nine months after being found guilty of child cruelty.

The trial had heard that Alfie collapsed on the journey back to Croydon from a shopping trip to Sutton and died in hospital three days later.

Sentencing her, Mr Justice Kerr told Hoare: "There was an element of deliberate disregard for Alfie's welfare."