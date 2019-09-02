A royal protection officer has been arrested on suspicion of rape and stalking.

The Metropolitan Police inspector was arrested on 22 August by Sussex Police and has since been put on restricted duties while investigations continue.

The allegations, which have just emerged, have no relation to his role as a royal and specialist protection command officer, the Met said.

The investigation is being led by Sussex Police.

A mandatory referral was made to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which decided the force's internal standards department should carry out its own investigation into the claims.