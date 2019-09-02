Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said two men were knifed inside Elephant and Castle station in "a shocking act of violence" (stock image)

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing at a Tube station in south London.

Police were called to Elephant and Castle station at about 23:30 BST on Sunday and found two men with stab wounds in a street nearby.

A 24-year-old man is in a critical condition and a 25-year-old is in a serious condition.

British Transport Police said it was "a shocking act of violence" and two men had been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn said: "At this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way on to the street."

The station is likely to be closed on Monday morning as forensic examinations take place.