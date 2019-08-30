Image copyright PA Media Image caption Allan Isichei was found in St Mary's Avenue South in Southall

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a former Wasps rugby player.

Allan Isichei, 69, was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived on St Mary's Avenue South in Southall, west London, on Saturday evening.

Gurjeet Singh Lall, 35, of Ealing, appeared before Willesden Magistrates' Court accused of killing Mr Isichei.

Wasps Rugby Club said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of their former first team prop and coach.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Allan's wife Sandra, children Emma, Daniel and David, along with all his other family and friends during this difficult time."

Mr Lall was remanded into custody and is set to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

A keen jazz musician, Mr Isichei died after leaving the Plough Inn pub in Southall, where he regularly performed music.