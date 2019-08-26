London

Newham stabbing leaves teenager, 18, dead

  • 26 August 2019
General view of Chadd Green Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found critically injured in Chadd Green, Newham

A teenager has been stabbed to death in Newham, east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, believed to be 18, was found critically injured with stab wounds at 15:30 BST in Chadd Green.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The teenager was pronounced dead an hour later.

The Met said the next of kin had been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification are being arranged.

An investigation is under way, but there have not yet been any arrests.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites