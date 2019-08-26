Image copyright PA Media Image caption Twelve officers were injured and needed medical attention, said Scotland Yard

Powers to stop and search by police have been granted in the Notting Hill area after almost 100 people were arrested during the carnival.

Officers made 97 arrests for alleged drugs offences, assault and sexual offences at the two-day event which began on Sunday.

The Section 60 order was enforced after recent reports of "incidents of violence" across the city.

It was a decision "not made lightly", Scotland Yard said.

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Cmdr Dave Musker said the order, which also covers parts of Harrow Road, would be "kept under constant review".

"It is the police's job to ensure the security of all those planning to attend this event", Gold Cmdr Musker added.

"When I believe this no longer forms part of a proportionate policing plan, it will cease."

Sunday also saw revellers being treated for dehydration in what is believed to be the hottest carnival on record.