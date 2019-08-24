Southall murder: Man stabbed to death in west London
24 August 2019
A man in his 60s has been stabbed to death in west London.
Emergency services were called to St Mary's Avenue in Southall at about 18:40 BST where they found the man suffering from a stab wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the Met Police said.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in hospital under police guard being treated for minor injuries.
A crime scene and multiple road closures are in place in the area, Scotland Yard said.