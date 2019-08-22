Image copyright PA Image caption John Leslie is accused of committing the assault in Westminster in December 2008

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has denied sexually assaulting a woman 11 years ago.

Mr Leslie, 54, is accused of sexually touching the woman, then aged 30, without her consent in Westminster on 5 December 2008.

Judge Jeffrey Pedgen released Mr Leslie on unconditional bail after he pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Leslie, from Edinburgh, is due to stand trial in March 2020.

He presented BBC's Blue Peter between 1989 and 1994 with co-hosts including Caron Keating, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner and Diane-Louise Jordan.

Mr Leslie, whose full name is John Leslie Stott, then went on to present ITV's This Morning and was also a regular host of the Wheel of Fortune game show.