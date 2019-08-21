Image copyright EPA Image caption Thorbjorn Olesen appeared in front of Uxbridge magistrates on Wednesday

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has appeared in court charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old Ryder Cup winner has also been charged with assault by beating.

Mr Olesen, of Chelsea, south-west London, was arrested after returning from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a Nashville to London flight.

He indicated he would plead not guilty when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Olesen was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 September.