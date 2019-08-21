Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Amrou Greenidge had represented the United Kingdom at the 2015 Taekwondo Junior World Championships.

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a former British athlete.

Amrou Greenidge, 18, died after his bike was hit by a car on Broomhouse Lane, Fulham, south-west London, on 18 August, police said.

Mr Greenidge had represented Great Britain at the Taekwondo Junior World Championships in 2015.

Two males, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with his murder and will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Greenidge, from Fulham, was found with serious head injuries and died in hospital on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, is currently being treated in hospital for burn injuries.