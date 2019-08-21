Image copyright Google Image caption Nearby residents were forced to leave their homes for several hours

Police surrounded flats in east London after a man barricaded himself in and threatened to blow up the block.

Nearby residents in Barking were forced to leave their homes after the man also threatened to burn down the building.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Elsdown House, Wheelers Cross, late on Tuesday, although there were no injuries reported.

A man was later detained and was given medical treatment by paramedics at the scene, the Met Police said.

Evacuated residents, who had been told to go to The Gascoigne Community Centre, in St Ann's, were later told they could return home.

"The incident is now slowly concluding," Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted. "The male has been safely detained by police and is now receiving medical attention."