Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Levy murdered Elize Stevens at his flat in Lime Court in Hendon

A man who stabbed his partner to death in a "fit of rage" has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

Elize Stevens, 50, suffered 86 knife wounds when Ian Levy attacked her at his flat on the Great North Way in Hendon, north-west London, on 2 March.

Levy, 55, was naked and covered in blood when he was arrested after a neighbour heard the victim "screaming for her life", jurors heard.

He was found guilty of murder by an Old Bailey jury and sentenced to life.

Judge Richard Foster told Levy it was "a toxic mix of rage, self-pity and resentment" which led to a ferocious and pre-planned attack in which he "attacked her with 86 sharp form injury wounds".

Levy, who had only recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

'Stop it'

The court heard how neighbour Michael Harvey called police at 10:20 BST after hearing Ms Stevens shouting: "Ian, Ian stop it. Leave me alone or you're going to kill me."

When police arrived at his flat in Lime Court, they found Ms Stevens prone on the floor covered in knife wounds, including a slit to her abdomen.

A large kitchen knife, a hammer and a pair of blood soaked men's tracksuit bottoms were next to her.

Pathologist Dr Fegan Earl told the court the wounds showed signs of a rapid sequence of infliction with a sharp object.

Officers said that during his arrest, Levy said: "It's the hospital's fault. They let me out when they knew I was depressed."

Jurors heard Levy was admitted to hospital after telling police he planned to kill himself, but was discharged 10 days later.