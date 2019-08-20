Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ayub Hassan was described as "very kind and handsome" by a family friend

A boy stabbed a teenager in the heart behind a Waitrose store and then made his getaway on a "Boris Bike", a court has heard.

College student Ayub Hassan, 17, was attacked at the back of the supermarket in Kensington, west London, on the afternoon of 7 March.

He died two hours afterwards in hospital from a wound to his chest, the Old Bailey heard.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies his murder.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said Ayub was with a group of youngsters seen loitering and smoking around an alleyway off Lanfrey Place.

The court heard just after 14:00 BST, one was heard to shout "Oi this way, this way" with another youth seen holding Ayub, who was slumped and limp.

A trainee nurse rushed over to help and when she asked what had happened, she was told: "No he's been stabbed."

She called for an ambulance and when she asked for police, one male allegedly replied: "No police."

Ayub was found slumped in an alleyway off Lanfrey Place

The court heard CCTV footage allegedly showed the defendant, who was aged 15 at the time, approach Ayub and become "agitated".

Mr Orchard said: "Suddenly (the youth) punched out with a knife, once, striking Ayub in the chest. You can see the blade of the knife."

He said the defendant was "captured on CCTV mounting a Boris Bike that had been left nearby and cycling away".

Jurors heard another member of the group dropped a folding lock knife into a nearby drain, which was later recovered by police.

The defendant denies murder but has pleaded guilty to a second charge of having a knife on 7 March.

Mr Orchard said the prosecution's case rested on the fact that the defendant "attacked Ayub Hassan without any justification".

"He did so unlawfully. He was not acting in lawful self-defence," he said.

The trial continues.