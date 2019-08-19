London

Home Office attack: Man charged after government worker stabbed

  • 19 August 2019
Police car outside Home Office building Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The attack took place outside the Home Office in Marsham Street, Westminster

A man has been charged after a government employee was stabbed outside the Home Office in central London.

The victim, who is in his 60s, suffered non-life threatening injuries on Marsham Street, near the Houses of Parliament, on Thursday.

Dominic Hornberger, 29, from Birmingham, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 13 September.

