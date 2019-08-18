Tate Modern fall boy's injuries 'not yet known'
The parents of a six-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown off a balcony at the Tate Modern have said they still don't know the extent of his injuries.
The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall on 4 August.
In a statement posted online his parents said he had faced "two long and difficult operations".
A 17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder appeared in court earlier this month.
The six-year-old boy, who is a French national, fell five floors from a 10th floor viewing platform.
A court previously heard he sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures.
In their statement his family thanked people for their support and said he remained in hospital.
They said: "He is stabilised, but we still do not know the full extent and severity of his injuries.
"But he is alive, struggling with all his strength and we remain hopeful."
A GoFundMe page has already raised nearly €44,000 (£40,000) for the boy and his family to help with "medical funds".