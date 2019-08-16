London

Brixton stabbing: Man stabbed in street formally identified

  • 16 August 2019
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Solomon Small was found fatally injured in Corrance Road, Brixton, on Thursday

An 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London has been formally identified.

Solomon Small was found fatally wounded in Corrance Road, Brixton, on Thursday at about 14:00 BST.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in nearby Tremadoc Road on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody

