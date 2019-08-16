Camden stabbing: Third arrest after teenage boy killed
A third man has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in north London.
Alex Smith, 16, from Wembley, was attacked in Munster Square, Camden, on Monday night.
Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers carried out a warrant at an address in Islington.
Two other men, aged 23 and 18, who were held on Wednesday have been bailed until a date in mid-September.
Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said the Metropolitan Police were "keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack".
The 20-year-old man is in custody at a police station in north London.