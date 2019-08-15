Teenager killed in Brixton stabbing
- 15 August 2019
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south London.
Police were called to Corrance Road, Brixton, shortly before 14:00 BST to reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at 14:41. A crime scene is currently in place and post-mortem tests will be carried out later, the Met said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Tremadoc Road, Clapham, on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.