Man injured outside Home Office in central London
- 15 August 2019
A man has been injured outside the Home Office building in central London, the Met Police have said.
Officers were called to the building in Marsham Street near Parliament in Westminster at 13:06 BST, following reports of a man with a knife.
Police said the victim's injuries are life threatening.
London Ambulance Service attended and one man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.