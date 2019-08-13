Image copyright Met Police Image caption Glendon Spence, 23, was attacked inside a Brixton youth club

A young man stabbed to death inside a south London youth centre was the victim of a "swift and merciless attack", a court has heard.

Glendon Spence and his friends sought refuge at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton on 21 February when two men armed with knives ran at them.

The Old Bailey heard the 23-year-old was fatally stabbed in the thigh when he tripped and fell.

The defendants, aged 17 and 18, both deny murder.

The 17-year-old, who is alleged to have stabbed Mr Spence and cannot be named because of his age, denies being at the scene.

Chibuzo Ukonu, of Loughton, Essex, admitted being present and in possession of a knife but denies intending to harm anyone or causing any injuries to Mr Spence.

Jurors were told the attack, which happened at about 18:45 GMT, was captured on CCTV.

They heard the defendants had been dropped off by a BMW Series 5 car which had been bought by Mr Ukonu days before.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Glendon Spence died at the youth centre despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life

Prosecutor Julian Evans said: "Glendon ran into the main room and headed towards the far end.

"As he ran, he lost his footing and fell to the ground. He managed to get up but he fell over again near to the corner of the main room close to a table tennis table."

He said as Mr Spence lay on the floor, the 17-year-old stabbed him in his right thigh, which caused "sudden and immediate blood loss".

'Flight to Uganda'

As the attackers ran back to the waiting car Mr Spence was able to get to his feet but collapsed again, the court heard.

He died at the scene at about 19:30.

Later that night, the BMW car was found fire-damaged and abandoned on the Peabody Estate in south London, jurors heard.

Mr Ukonu took a coach to Manchester the next day while his co-accused was arrested as he attempted to take a flight to Uganda from Heathrow Airport, the court was told.

The trial continues.