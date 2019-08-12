Image copyright Quoirin family/LBT Image caption Nora, 15, who has special needs, vanished from a holiday resort more than a week ago

More than £100,000 has been donated to help the family of a vulnerable teenager who went missing while on holiday in Malaysia.

Some 350 people are taking part in the search for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who disappeared from her room at the Dusan resort on 4 August.

Two crowdfunding sites have been set up to raise funds as the search continues.

Police are treating it as a missing persons case but Nora's family believe she may have been abducted.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Search teams are currently covering an area of about 1.5 square miles

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Met Police have joined Irish police in providing support to authorities in Malaysia.

Search teams are currently covering an area of about 1.5 square miles (four square km) with locals also joining the operation.

Personnel have described conditions in the jungle as "difficult" with the weather hot and muggy.

Image copyright AFP Image caption About 350 people are taking part in the search for Nora Quoirin

More than £89,000 has been donated on a page set up by Nora's aunt, while another site set up by her uncle to allow people to pay in euros has raised over 14,000 euros (£13,000).

The money is intended to cover expenses incurred by the family while the operation goes on.

According to the missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, Nora's parents are also considering offering a reward for help to find her.

The Quoirins, an Irish-French family who have lived in London for 20 years, arrived at the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on 3 August.

Nora was discovered missing from her room the following morning with her bedroom window open.

The 15-year-old was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, meaning that her communication is limited and she struggles with co-ordination.

Her family have said she is "not independent and does not go anywhere alone".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Shamans, known in Malaysia as bomoh, have been taken part in the search effort

Malaysian police have set up a hotline - 0111 2285058 - to give information to help the search.

LBT have also provided a phone number and an email address - +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.