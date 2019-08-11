Image caption Police officers announced the new hotline during a press conference on Sunday

Malaysian police have set up a hotline dedicated to receiving information about missing teenager Nora Quoirin who has been missing for a week.

A team of 250 people are currently searching for the 15-year-old, who has special needs.

Nora was last seen in the Dusan resort on 4 August where she was on holiday with her parents.

Police officers announced the new hotline in Malaysia - 0111 2285058 - during a press conference on Sunday.

On Saturday her parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin thanked the teams searching the Malaysian jungle for her.

Her mother thanked the emergency crews for their work "especially at a special festival time", referring to the Islamic festival of Hari Raya Haji.

Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, vanished from a holiday resort on Sunday

The Quoirins, an Irish-French family, who have lived in London for 20 years, arrived in the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state a week ago.

Nora was last seen on Sunday, 4 August and her father raised the alarm the following morning when the family realised the teenager had gone missing from her bedroom with the window open.

The teenager's family said she was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, meaning that she "struggles with co-ordination".

Her family have said Nora is "not independent and does not go anywhere alone".

Over the past few days a recording of Nora's mother saying "Nora darling, Nora I love you, mum is here" has been played out on loudspeakers into the jungle.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, have also provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.