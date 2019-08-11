Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang last month

Two men have been charged with a public order offence connected to an Arsenal player, police have said.

Ferhat Ercan, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, were arrested on Thursday outside the north London home of Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were not in Arsenal's squad for Sunday's Premier League opener at Newcastle due to "further security incidents".

Both players were targeted by carjackers in north London last month.

According to reports, the men were arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with security staff outside Ozil's home.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, 8 August," the Met said.

Mr Ercan and Mr Ekinci, both 27, are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 September.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil

Neither midfielder Ozil, 30, nor defender Kolasinac, 26, have been harmed.

After the failed carjacking attempt in Golders Green in July, Kolasinac posted a picture of himself and Ozil on social media and added: "Think we're fine."

Arsenal said on Friday the players had been left out of Sunday's game following "further security incidents which are being investigated by the police".

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives," the club said.