Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Stuart Outten was attacked in Leyton, east London, in the early hours of Thursday

A police officer who was attacked with a machete has left hospital.

PC Stuart Outten, 28, was stabbed in the head as he tried to stop a van suspected of having no insurance in Leyton, east London, in the early hours of Thursday.

The Met Police officer Tasered his assailant despite receiving multiple stab wounds to his head and body.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, of Luton, is charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September.

PC Outten suffered a wound to the side of his head which required stitches and needed an operation to a hand injury caused while trying to fend off the attack.

Thanking police and the public for their support in the wake of the attack, his family said PC Outten had joined the Met straight from school and "loves being a police officer and protecting the public".

In a statement released before he was discharged from hospital, they said: "We are incredibly proud of the bravery Stuart showed during the incident.

"His injuries could have been fatal and we are thankful that he is stable and recovering in hospital with his loved ones around him."