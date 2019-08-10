Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, vanished from a holiday resort on Sunday

The parents of missing teenager Nora Quoirin have thanked search teams scouring the Malaysian jungle for her.

Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin said "terima kasih" - "thank you" in Malay - to those searching for Nora, last seen at the Dusan holiday resort on Sunday.

A team of 250 is looking for the 15-year-old, who has special needs.

Ms Quoirin thanked search teams for their work "especially at a special festival time", referring to the Islamic festival of Hari Raya Haji.

"We want to say thank you to each and every one of you," she said.

"We know you're searching night and day for Nora."

She added: "To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here.

"We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora."

The Quoirins, an Irish-French family who have lived in London for 20 years, arrived in the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state a week ago.

Nora, who has an Irish passport, was last seen on Sunday.

Nora's family said she was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and that she "struggles with co-ordination".

Her family have said Nora is "not independent and does not go anywhere alone".

Over the past few days a recording of Nora's mother saying "Nora darling, Nora I love you, mum is here" has been played out on loudspeakers into the jungle.

Her aunt Éadaoin Agnew said Nora had spent a lot of time in hospital "all her life", and needed operations after she was born, to help her breathing.

"Nora's very shy and can be quite anxious," Ms Agnew said, adding: "She was just extremely excited to spend time with her family in Malaysia."

Special prayers were held for the teenager at the nearby Kariah Pantai Mosque on Thursday.

Nora's father raised the alarm the following morning when the teenager was missing from her bedroom with the window open.

Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said it was believed Nora had climbed out of the window.

He told Malaysian publication The Star they needed to find her urgently.

Nora's photograph is also being handed out at roadblocks in the area.

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, has provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.