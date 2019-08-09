Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, vanished from a holiday resort on Sunday

Prayers have been said for missing Nora Quoirin and her mother's voice played over loudspeakers during a search of the Malaysian jungle for the teenager.

A team of 200 is trying to locate Nora, 15, who has special needs and vanished from the Dusan resort on Sunday.

Nora's mother, Meabh, can be heard on the loudspeaker recording saying: "Nora darling, Nora I love you, Mum is here."

Nearby Kariah Pantai Mosque held special prayers for the teenager on Thursday.

"We want to help the search and rescue," its committee secretary Abu Bakar Othman said.

"We sympathise and we understand the feelings of parents who have lost their child, and especially for me as I'm also a teacher of children with special needs," he added.

Image copyright Kariah Pantai Mosque Image caption Nearby Kariah Pantai Mosque held special prayers for Nora on Thursday

Image copyright Kariah Pantai Mosque Image caption Abu Bakar Othman said they want to help the search and rescue operation

Nora, her parents - an Irish-French couple from London - and her younger brother and sister, arrived at the resort near Seremban, about 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday.

Her father raised the alarm the following morning when Nora was missing from her bedroom with the window open.

Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said it was believed Nora had climbed out of the window.

Roadblocks

He told Malaysian publication The Star they needed to find the teenager urgently.

"An able-bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible," he said.

Nora's photograph is also being handed out at roadblocks in the area.

Her family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a "criminal element".

The family issued a statement welcoming "the assistance of the French, British and Irish police".

"We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from all over the world," they said.

"And we ask everyone to keep Nora in their thoughts, and to continue to support the ongoing search for her.

"Nora is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home."

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, has provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.