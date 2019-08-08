Image copyright Steve Burroughs Image caption Thousands face disruption after a signal failure caused all services to be suspended

Thousands of rail passengers are facing travel chaos after all services out of London Euston were suspended due to a signal failure.

National Rail said all lines had since reopened but severe disruption is expected with some cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

It has apologised and warned rail users to "check before they travel".

Among those affected are passengers who planned to travel on Virgin Trains.

The train operator said customers could use their tickets on Friday or apply for a full refund.

London Northwestern, which runs services from London to north-west England, said customers could use their tickets on East Midlands Trains, Chiltern Railway, Cross Country, Great Western Railway, London Overground, Thameslink, Virgin and Southern Rail.