Tate Modern fall: Teen accused of attack appears in court
A teenager accused of attempting to murder a six-year-old boy by throwing him off a balcony at the Tate Modern has appeared in court.
The 17-year-old was detained after the boy, a French national, fell from a tenth floor viewing platform.
He was remanded in custody and a provisional trial date was set for 3 February.
The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall, on Sunday.
He also sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures, and is being treated in hospital.
The 17-year-old defendant confirmed his name, age, address and nationality, during the short hearing earlier.
At the hearing, Judge Sir Nicholas Hilliard QC imposed a reporting restriction banning the naming of the defendant and the victim.
The court was also told psychiatric reports for the defendant had been ordered.