Image copyright PA Media Image caption Emergency services were called to the Tate Modern on Sunday afternoon

A teenager accused of attempting to murder a six-year-old boy by throwing him off a balcony at the Tate Modern has appeared in court.

The 17-year-old was detained after the boy, a French national, fell from a tenth floor viewing platform.

He was remanded in custody and a provisional trial date was set for 3 February.

The boy, who was visiting London with his family, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall, on Sunday.

He also sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures, and is being treated in hospital.

The 17-year-old defendant confirmed his name, age, address and nationality, during the short hearing earlier.

Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was rushed to hospital after he was found on a fifth floor roof

At the hearing, Judge Sir Nicholas Hilliard QC imposed a reporting restriction banning the naming of the defendant and the victim.

The court was also told psychiatric reports for the defendant had been ordered.