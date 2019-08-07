Image copyright AFP Image caption Hundreds of police officers and emergency workers are searching for the missing teenager

Police searching for a vulnerable 15-year-old London girl who vanished on holiday in Malaysia have "not ruled anything out" in their investigation.

Nora Quoirin's family believe she has been abducted after she was discovered missing from her bedroom, which had an opened window, on Sunday.

Her grandfather has described the situation as "extremely mysterious".

More than 200 officers are involved in the search which is focused on the rainforest around the Dusun resort.

Nora and her parents - an Irish-French couple from London - arrived at the resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 39 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday for a two-week stay.

Her father raised the alarm at 08:00 local time the next day.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Divers are searching a nearby river, which police believe Nora may have headed for

State deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said: "We have not ruled out anything and we are probing it as a case of a missing person."

He added "several" fingerprints had been found on the window ledge of Nora's room, without providing further details, and statements taken from 20 individuals.

As the search entered its fourth day more than 200 people, including dive teams, along with sniffer dogs, drones and a helicopter were involved in the effort.

Teams are being assisted by local Orang Asli people, who have knowledge of the dense jungle terrain.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sniffer dogs are being used in the search of the rainforest near the resort

Nora's grandfather Sylvain Quoirin told AFP news agency: "In the morning, the window was open and she had disappeared.

"After an 18-hour flight and a seven-hour time difference you would sleep soundly and not go for a stroll at night."

He said his granddaughter was "absolutely not" in the habit of running off.

"This is a young girl with a mild handicap who is rather timid, reserved. She is someone very fearful."

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, has provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.