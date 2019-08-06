Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora's disappearance has been described as "completely out of character"

The search for a vulnerable 15-year-old girl from London who went missing in Malaysia during her family's "trip of a lifetime" holiday has been extended.

Nora Quoirin's parents woke on Sunday to find their daughter missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort.

Malaysian police said they had expanded the operation beyond a seven-mile radius and were re-checking the grounds of the hotel.

Her disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case, not abduction.

However, the family believe Nora, who has special needs, would not have wandered off alone and consider it a "criminal matter".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police, fire and rescue services department and civil defence officers have joined the search

Nora, the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years, arrived at the resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 39 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday for a two-week stay.

Her father raised the alarm at 08:00 local time on Sunday after she was discovered missing and the window in her bedroom open.

Search teams are being assisted by local Orang Asli people, who have knowledge of the dense jungle terrain, with more personnel expected to join the 160 people taking part in the operation.

"We've got a platoon from the general operations force as well as a police canine team to look for Nora," state deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman told Malaysia's The Star paper.

He added that Nora's passport and other belongings were still in her family's possession but the CCTV system at the resort only covers a limited area.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police said they are treating the disappearance as a missing persons case

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) had previously said Nora's disappearance was being treated as an abduction.

Speaking to LBT from Belfast, Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew said the teenager "would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily".

Image caption The Dusun resort is next to a large forest

In a statement on Facebook, the resort's owners said they were "extremely distressed and worried" and "pray for [Nora's] safety".

According to its website, the Dusun is a 12-acre orchard resort in the foothills of the Titiwangsa mountains and sits next to the 4,000-acre Berembun Forest Reserve.

It has a maximum capacity of 20 adults split across seven houses.

The resort's "nearest neighbours" are two Temuan villages where most of its staff are from.

Image copyright The Dusun Image caption The Dusun resort has seven houses with a maximum capacity for 20 adults

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said they were "aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

The LBT has provided a hotline and email address for information.

People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.