Image copyright Google Image caption The street where the 89-year-old woman was found dead

An 89-year-old woman has died after being assaulted in her north London home.

Police launched a murder investigation after the woman was found dead in Tottenham on Sunday morning.

Detectives are considering burglary as a possible motive, although they said they retained an open mind.

Officers believe one or more suspects gained entry to the woman's house in Waltheof Gardens between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 10:45 BST on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff said: "The woman had clearly been assaulted and, as such, a murder investigation has been launched.

"I want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around Waltheof Gardens and the surrounding area on Saturday night or Sunday morning."