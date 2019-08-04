Image copyright Other Image caption Nora's disappearance is described as 'completely out of character'

A 15-year-old girl from London has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia, a friend of her family has said.

Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties, arrived there with her family on Saturday for a month-long "trip of a lifetime".

They were staying in the town of Serembam, on the edge of rainforest near Kuala Lumpur.

When her parents awoke on Sunday morning it was to find her missing and the window of her hotel room open.

The friend of the family, Catherine Morrison, who works for the BBC in Northern Ireland, estimated that by noon UK time she had already been missing for 12 hours.

Malaysian Police are said to be looking for Nora with sniffer dogs.

Family 'frantic'

Although Nora's family have been resident in the UK for at least two decades, she is thought to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Ms Morrison described the disappearance, which was discovered at about 06:30 local time, as "completely out of character" and said the family were "frantic".

She said: "They had just arrived and were going on holiday for a month - it was going to be a trip of a lifetime.

"They checked into their hotel, the Dunsun - it looked beautiful with little cottages and an infinity pool.

"They went to bed but this morning Nora was not in her room and the window was open."

Ms Morrison continued: "She has a genetic condition that means she has learning difficulties. This is completely out of character.

"Police are looking for her with sniffer dogs. The hotel have been really helpful."

Neither the British nor Irish Foreign Office has yet responded to a request for comment.