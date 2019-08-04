Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdullahi Hassan was pronounced dead in hospital

A second man has been charged with murder after an attack in north-west London in which two men were stabbed.

Abdullahi Hassan, 20, and a 22-year-old man were found with stab wounds just before midnight in South Hampstead on 25 July.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance. Mr Hassan died soon after.

Mohammed Mahir Miah, 20, of North Kensington, was charged on Saturday with murder and attempted murder.

Amil Choudhury, 20, of West Kilburn, was charged on 29 July with the same crimes.

Mr Mahir Miah has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Three other men, all aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed while the investigation continues.