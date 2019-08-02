Image copyright PA Media Image caption The fire at Grenfell Tower killed 72 people

An expert working with a group investigating the potential contamination from Grenfell Fire chemicals has resigned.

Professor Anna Stec resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group (SAG), saying "nothing is in place" to assess environmental and health risks.

It was reported in March she had found toxic chemical levels are "higher than normal" around Grenfell.

The government said its approach has been "rigorous".

Prof Stec, a witness in the Grenfell Fire inquiry, conducted independent tests of land samples to verify contamination levels within a month of the west London fire on 14 June

She found levels of cancer-causing chemicals were 160 times higher in the north Kensington area than normal.

But after AECOM - the company appointed to carry out the official tests of samples - delivered its initial results last month, Grenfell community representatives were told there was no need for "immediate action" because levels were typical of those "generally found" in urban areas.

In her resignation letter dated 24 July to the government's chief scientific adviser and chair of SAG, Sir Patrick Vallance, she said: "There are still a significant number of people suffering physically and mentally following the Grenfell Tower fire, and yet, there is still nothing in place to properly evaluate all the adverse health effects of the fire, and specifically exposure to fire effluents."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Prof Stec called for the creation of a team of experts to prevent what may otherwise be seen as "significant oversight" in the case of a future fire.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesman said its "priority is to ensure the safety and long-term health of the Grenfell community."

He added: "The SAG has been involved throughout our programme of additional environmental checks and has collectively agreed that our approach to date has been scientifically rigorous."