Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by the vehicle at the junction of Farnborough Common and Crofton Road

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car as officers responded to a call in south-east London.

The 57-year-old woman was struck by the marked vehicle in Bromley at the junction of Farnborough Common and Crofton Road on Thursday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital in east London by air ambulance but died on Friday morning.

Her next of kin has been informed and The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation.