Image copyright PA Media Image caption John "Kenny" Collins was jailed for more than six years but told he would serve half of that time

One of the ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden heist has been sent back to jail after failing to pay back millions of pounds stolen in the raid.

John "Kenny" Collins was released last year after serving half of his seven-year sentence for the 2015 break-in.

The 78-year-old was ordered to pay back a total of £7.6m but Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he had "neglected to co-operate".

He was jailed for 2,309 days and told he would serve half of that time.

Collins, along with Brian Reader, 80, Daniel Jones, 64, and Terry Perkins, who died in prison last year aged 69, were handed one of the largest confiscation orders in the Met's history for their parts in the £13.7m heist.

They were told to pay a joint total of £5.75m along with individual amounts by selling assets such as properties they own in the UK and abroad.

An earlier hearing was told the 78-year-old had handed over £732,000 and recently received an offer of £742,500 for his London home, but his Spanish flat was now considered to be worth only 99,000 euros rather than the £350,000 estimated last year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

District Judge Richard Blake said he recognised that Mr Collins was in his late 70s but "it was entirely his decision to commit that crime at a time in his life when most people hope to enjoy a quiet retirement".

"The consequences of his crime were to cause very significant loss," he said.

The judge added he was "satisfied that Mr Collins has wilfully refused and culpably neglected to co-operate in the realisation of his identifiable assets".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left Brian Reader, John Collins, Daniel Jones and Terry Perkins were described as the ringleaders of the heist

Jones was previously sentenced for seven more years for failing to pay back any cash, while prosecutors are trying to recoup money from Perkins' estate.

Reader faces a confiscation hearing on 3 October but may avoid jail after a previous hearing was told he had been diagnosed with dementia.