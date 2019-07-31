London

Erik San-Filippo's body found in wheelie bin: Man charged

  • 31 July 2019
Image caption Mr San-Filippo's body was discovered near a Waitrose supermarket in Islington

A man whose body was found in a wheelie bin in Islington died from a drug overdose, police have said.

The body of 23-year-old Italian national Erik San-Filippo was found near a Waitrose supermarket on Tollington Road, Islington, on 11 May.

A 52-year-old man from Islington has been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Gerardo Rossi is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 28 October. He has been remanded into custody.

