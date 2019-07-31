Image copyright Google Image caption The man had run towards the ExCel Centre in East London, where he was restrained by security staff

A man who attacked people in a street and threw himself on to passing cars has died after being detained by police and security guards.

The man, believed to be 37, was reported to be "acting irrationally" in Newham, east London, at about 07:15 BST, a Met Police spokesman said.

He ran to the ExCel Centre where he was restrained by security staff, one of whom was bitten.

Police handcuffed him but he became unresponsive and died in hospital.

The force spokesman said the man was first reported assaulting people on Cundy Road.

He then walked towards Prince Regent Lane where further reports were received of him throwing himself on to cars and confronting council workers.

'Bite wounds'

The man ran off towards the Excel Centre where he was restrained by security staff and then placed in handcuffs by police.

After he lost consciousness, the London Ambulance Service was called to take the man to hospital.

A member of the Excel security staff was treated at hospital for bite injuries.

No arrests have been made and next of kin are being informed.

An ExCel Centre security officer said an investigation is under way.

The Met spokesman said it is investigating and the force's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

Forensic scenes are in place at Prince Regent Lane and the Excel Centre and road closures are in place.