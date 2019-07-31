Image copyright Johannes Rueter Image caption Emergency services were called to Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, at 07:25 GMT

Four people have been injured in a suspected gas explosion at a block of flats in south-west London.

Emergency services were called to Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, at 07:25 GMT over reports of a blast.

Photos from social media show the walls of a bottom floor flat badly damaged with debris strewn around it.

Wandsworth Police said an elderly man had been taken to hospital while three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Image copyright Camille Marek Image caption Emergency services were called following reports of an explosion

"The Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course and the gas board are at the scene now," Sgt John Nicolaou said.

Garratt Lane has been closed at the junction of Burntwood Lane and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.